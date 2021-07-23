Parenting 101: Children’s books by indigenous writers

If you’re looking for great children’s books by indigenous authors, we have a few suggestions. While some of these books cover the horrific realities of residential schools, many others provide children with an introduction to various indigenous customs and traditions.
Go Show the World by Wab Kinew (Penguin Random House)- This picture book brings us the stories of many Indigenous heroes from Sacagawea who guided Lewis and Clark, to olympic athletes like Jim Thorpe and Carey Price. Jim Morse’s artwork in this book is absolutely breathtaking.
On the Trapline by David Robertson (Penguin Random House)- A beautiful story about a boy and his moshom (grandfather) as they travel to the old family trapline. The journey is an opportunity for the boy to not only forge a deep bond with his moshom, but also with the land and his roots.
Encounter by Brittany Luby (Penguin Random House)- This beautifully illustrated book is based on an actual journal entry by Jacques Cartier from his first expedition to North America. It is an imagining of how that encounter between Cartier (sailor) and an Indigenous man (fisher) may have been. The book highlights not only their differences, but also their similarities.
Les mots volés by Melanie Florence (Scholastic Canada)- This emotional and powerfully illustrated book sheds light on the intergenerational impact of the residential school programs. In it we have a little girl who yearns to learn her grandfather’s native language, Cree, only to find out that it was stolen from him. Through determination, the little girl looks to find a way to bring his words back.
Je ne suis pas un numéro by Jenny Kay Dupuis and Kathy Kacer (Scholastic Canada)- This book is based on co-author Jenny Kay Dupuis’ grandmother’s real life experience and brings to life the reality and horrors of the residential school system. Without a doubt this book is a heavy read, but it is written in a way that every child can learn from. It not only highlights the reality of these schools, but also the lengths their families would go to to save their children.
Quand j’avais huit ans by Christy Jordan-Fenton and Margaret Pokiak-Fenton (Scholastic Canada)- This memoire brings us the story of one little girls determination to learn how to read the words in one of her sister’s books. At the age of eight she begs her father to send her to a residential school, unaware of what life will be like there. With her name changed, hair cut off, and an endless list of chores, she never loses sight of her goal, to learn to read and against all odds she find a way.
Indian Shoes by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Harper Collins)- In this chapter book, suitable for ages 7-12, we have a collection of laugh out loud stories about a young Seminole-Cherokee boy and his grandfather. The stories are witty, heartwarming and are sure to make any child reflect on their bond with their own grandparents.
Ancestor Approved; Intertribal Stories for Kids, edited by Cynthia Leitich (Harper Collins)- Suitable for ages 8-12, Ancestor Approved is a collaborative effort between many Indigenous authors about a Powwow in Michigan. Each chapter is authored by someone different to bring us the perspective of a different person at the Powwow. The stories come together nicely and the cover art is breathtaking. A bonus treat for the kids, one of the stories is from the perspective of a dog.
Healer of the Water Monster by Brian Young (Harper Collins)- In an effort to avoid spending the summer with his father’s girlfriend, young Nathan decides to head to his grandmother’s mobile home on the Navajo reservation. At first he questions this decision, there is no wi-fi after all, but soon he encounters strange magical creatures that bring him on an adventure to the third world. Recommended for readers aged 8-12, Healer of the Water Monster is a captivating debut novel by Brian Young.
Borders by Thomas King, illustrated by Natasha Donovan (Harper Collins)- This thought provoking graphic novel by celebrated author Thomas King brings us the story of a young boy and his mother as they try to cross the border to go visit his sister. When stopped at the border the guard asks what their citizenship is, to which the mother replies “Blackfoot”. This sets off a an exhausting series of being denied entry on both sides of the border. Borders is a powerful story about ancestral pride. Of course, it also includes King’s signature humour and sarcasm. Borders is available September 7th, 2021.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.