Parenting 101: Celebrate Robert Munsch throughout the month of May

Scholastic Canada celebrates its 25th anniversary of their publishing partnership with iconic children’s author Robert Munsch in 2022. To mark the occasion, Scholastic has created Munsch Mayhem – a multi-faceted national salute to Canada’s favourite storyteller.
“After Robert Munsch’s interview with the CBC’s Shelagh Rogers last fall, in which he disclosed that he has been diagnosed with dementia, there was an incredible outpouring of support and love for him,” said Nancy Pearson, Scholastic Canada’s President of Marketing and Publishing, in a media release. “We wanted to create a moment for everyone to celebrate Robert and his books.”
The month-long events kicked off on Canadian Independent Bookstore Day on April 30th, with more than 100 independent retailers offering a free commemorative tote bag with purchase of a Scholastic Munsch book.
Approximately 100 libraries, bookstores, and communities across the country are posting Munsch Walks in French and English, outdoor pathways which will have select Munsch books posted along the walkway for families to enjoy. For more information on the location of the Munsch Walks, click here.
Scholastic Canada is also partnering with Little Free Libraries with a donation of Robert Munsch books to more than 100 Little Free Libraries across Canada.
A group of students from Centennial College’s Children’s Media program across created a video, “A Love Letter to Robert Munsch” as a class project. The video can be found here.
This fall, Scholastic Canada will publish Leaves¸ a Robert Munsch story set in his hometown of Guelph, Ontario, and illustrated by Munsch’s longtime collaborator, Michael Martchenko. “We have a large collection of stories Robert wrote while he was touring and being inspired by children he met,” said Diane Kerner, Munsch’s editor and Scholastic Canada’s Vice-President of Publishing, in the same release. “Fans can rest assured that Robert’s stories will continue to be published for years to come.”
- Jennifer Cox
