February 27th is National Pokémon Day! This day marks when Pokémon Red and Green - a pair of video games for the original Game Boy was released in Japan back in 1996, taking the world by storm. Celebrate this year by catching all the hottest Pokémon toys from Toys R Us!
Between video games, trivia games, playsets and a cuddly plush Pikachu, there’s a perfect toy for every Pokémon fan at Toys R Us! “Gotta Catch ‘Em All!” They're available now online at ToysRUs.ca and in-store at Toys R Us retail locations across Canada.
Pokémon 8” Plush Pikachu ($19.99) - Now kids can take Pikachu on all their adventures with this cute and cuddly 8” plush. Perfect for Pokémon fans of all ages 2+.
New Pokémon Snap - Nintendo Switch ($79.99) - Seek out and take in-game photographs of Pokémon in their native environments in the New Pokémon Snap game, only for the Nintendo Switch system.
Pokémon Carry Case Volcano Playset ($59.99) - Jump into the world of Pokémon and bring it with you wherever you go with the Pokémon Carry Case Volcano Playset. Discover tons of features like the erupting volcano, winding whirlpool, battle launchers, and more. Perfect for kids ages 4+.
Pokémon Trainer Trivia ($39.99) - The Pokémon Trainer Trivia has 1,000 questions for even the most skilled Pokémon experts. Players can try to beat their top score in single player mode or challenge their friends in multiplayer mode.
Pokémon - Battle Figure Multipack 8-Pack ($49.99) - Exclusive to Toys R Us, this 8-pack features dynamic and detailed figures of all-time fan-favorite Pokémons. Add this deluxe 8-pack to your Pokémon team for battle bragging rights and to be one step closer to becoming a Pokémon Master.
- Jennifer Cox
