Parenting 101: Celebrate International LEGO Day with Toys “R” Us

Did you know that January 28th is International LEGO Day? That's right - and Toys “R” Us wants to help you celebrate with LEGO for everyone, from kids to big kids to kids at heart!
Between LEGO DUPLO to keep little hands busy, and LEGO Architecture for more mature hands, there’s a LEGO set to enjoy and celebrate every occasion. Tons of LEGO sets are available now online at Toysrus.ca and in-store at Toys ”R” Us retail stores across Canada.
Here are some fun ways to celebrate International LEGO Day:
Build, of course!
LEGO challenge - whip out that bin of miscellaneous pieces and challenge everyone in the family to build the same thing (a house, a vehicle, a robot, etc.). Take it to social media and challenge your friends to do the same. Or, see who can build the tallest LEGO structure without it falling down.
Use your LEGO as fun makeshift stamps. You can also do rubbings with the sides of peeled crayons to transfer their design to paper.
- Jennifer Cox
