Parenting 101: Celebrate International Harry Potter Day with these fun products

May 2nd is International Harry Potter Day, and Potterheads will need a few accessories to celebrate the wizarding world of Harry Potter. While most fans will spend the day binge watching Harry Potter movies, why not honour the big day by also grabbing a Harry Potter-themed gift for yourself or your fellow Potterheads?
With LEGO sets, Harry Potter Pictionary, and even an official Harry Potter baking book, there are toys and activities for all young witches, wizards and muggles alike.
Pictionary Air Harry Potter: Get ready for a spellbinding twist on the classic family drawing game with Pictionary Air Harry Potter. Draw in the air and see it on screen in this enchanted game.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express: Exclusive to Toys “R” Us, the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express features the iconic King's Cross Platform 9¾ and Hogwarts Express train, plus five cool minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, and the Trolley Witch.
The Official Harry Potter Baking Book: Bake your way through Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with these recipes that were inspired by the films. It's packed with over 40 recipes and eye-catching photography, a must-have for every Harry Potter fan.
LEGO Harry Potter - Hedwig: Bring the magical personality and elegant movement of Hedwig, the celebrated snowy owl from the Harry Potter movies, to life. The collectible LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig display toy offers a rewarding building experience for young and old builders alike.
Wizarding World Magical Mixtures Activity Set: Experience the magic of Harry Potter with the Wizarding World Magical Mixtures Sets. This fun set comes with a magnetic putty compound and a 7-inch magnetic Harry Potter wand to experiment with the Magical Mixture and discover awesome effects.
Available now online at ToysRUs.ca and in-store at Toys”R”Us retail locations across Canada.
- Jennifer Cox
