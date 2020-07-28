Parenting 101: Bribery

On a scale from 1 to desperate, I think bribing my kids with toys to stay in bed when they wake up in the middle of the night really only falls around 2.
Bribing our kids gets a bad rap, rather we get a bad rap as the parent. But do these onlookers have any freaking clue what happens behinds the scenes? Or better yet, do they really wanna see what happens if my almost 5yo twins decide to lose their shit in the middle of the airport, usually right as we go through security – ya, I don’t think so.
Bribing out kids doesn’t mean we don’t know how to parent our kids, or that they have poor manners. For the most part I think parents bribe their kids when we really need them to keep it together, be it in the airport or so that Mommy can get a single night’s sleep so she doesn’t freak the f$#k out the next day over something dumb, like all the lego pieces stacked precariously on top of the magformers, stacked on top of the damn dishwasher door – how did that even happen?! doesn’t matter, it’s not worth freaking out over, which will just result in crying little ones and me feeling like a shitty mom for losing it on them for no good reason.
So, when you see a parent bribing their kid in public, just know that it’s for YOUR own damn good, smile and move on. Better yet, say thanks!
Warren Orlans had been blogging parent-related posts as The Urban Daddy since 2004, and he has been blogging about Canadian tax information under inTAXicating since 2008. A parenting expert with three young children, and with experience working at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for almost 11 years (and working on his own for several more), Warren's got being a busy dad down to a fine art.
