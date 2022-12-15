Parenting 101: Board games roundup for big kids

Whether you’re looking for a great board game for a big kid in your life, or a kid at heart game lover, we’ve got some excellent suggestions. Here are some great games for teenagers and adults alike.
Ted Lasso Party Game (Ages 10+) - I’m starting with this game because out of all the games I’ve played this year, this is hands down my absolute favourite. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t watched the show (though it certainly enhances the experience) as this is not a trivia game. The goal of this cooperative game is to boost enough morale to win. It embodies Coach Lasso’s spirit so much, that even if you lose a game or two, you still end with a smile on your face. (Funko Games)
Goonies: Never Say Die (Ages 12+) - Fans of the 80’s movie classic, The Goonies, will love this game. The game pieces themselves are really well made and it’s clear that the game makers are big fans as evidenced in the attention to details. The gameplay is similar to Dungeons and Dragons in that one player is the Goondocks Master, while the others play characters from the movie. There are nine adventures to embark on, making this a longer game, which is perfect over the holiday break. (Funko Games)
Funkoverse Squid Game and Expansion Pack (17+) - As you can see by the age rating, this game, just like the Netflix hit show that it’s based on, is geared towards an older audience. If you’ve played any other Funkoverse games before you’ll know what to expect. If you haven’t then I would plan to take my time reading and understanding the instructions. Once you understand how the game works however, it’s a very fun game. Though it’s for 2-4 players, we’ve found that Funkoverse games are best enjoyed as 4 players. As a bonus, this game can be combined with other Funkoverse games. I also recommend buying the expansion pack as it gives you the option of extra characters and enhances the gaming experience. (Funko Games)
Seinfeld: The Party Game About Nothing (Ages 14+) - This is the perfect game for any Seinfeld fan. I must admit that Seinfeld is the show that I’ve binged the most over the years. Players break off into two teams and are tasked with either answering trivia or acting out clues, yada yada yada. Along with the fun trivia, the game is complete with a fishing rod and marble rye. This is a fun and entertaining game that any fan of the show will love. (Funko Games)
Parks an Recreation Party Game (14+) - Citizens of Pawnee, it’s time to get to work! In this game, players must complete projects in the town of Pawnee. You can try to complete projects on your own, or recruit the help of other players. As you complete your objectives you collect waffle points. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins. Fans of the show Parks and Recreation will love all the shows details in this fun game. There’s a good chance that when you’re done playing, you’ll want to whip up a batch of waffles. (Funko Games)
Schitt’s Creek Love That Journey Party Game (14+) - If you love Schitt’s Creek, you’ll love this game. The game is played with 3-8 players, but definitely best enjoyed with more rather than less. On their turn a player will choose a card and answer the question, keeping their answer to themselves. The other players must then guess how the player answered the question, and if you guess right you move ahead. The first player to the finish wins. This is a really fun game that’s guaranteed to add a lot of laughter to your party. (Funko Games)
Fast & Furious: Highway Heist (Ages 12+) - Fans of this action packed movie series will love the equally action packed board game. This is a scenario based cooperative game that includes three different scenarios inspired by the movies. The goal of the game is to work together to complete the job. I like that you can choose which difficulty level to play at, so you can work your way up to the hardest level each time you play. Players can play as their favourite characters from the movie, and just like the movies, expect some car crashes along the way. This is a fun game that takes about an hour to play. (Funko Games)
ESPN Trivia Night (Ages 10+) - Calling all sports fans! If you think you know everything there is to know about all the big sports, then this is the game for you. The game is exactly what the title implies, it’s a sports trivia game. Designed for 2-10 players, you divide into two teams and the first team to score four points in all the categories wins. If you’re like me and don’t know much about sports other than maybe hockey, but don’t worry! There’s a very fun instant replay challenge where a player tries to score a point using their physical skills (that part of the game is my favourite). (Funko Games)
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book. Follow her on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.