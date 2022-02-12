Parenting 101: Air Canada unveils Turning Red themed aircraft celebrating Disney and Pixar's film set in Toronto

Air Canada unveiled an aircraft with a themed livery and other surprises for its customers in celebration of the release of Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, an animated film that is set in Toronto and directed by Academy Award winner and Canadian Domee Shi.
“As Canada’s largest airline and the country’s flag carrier, our collaboration with Disney and Pixar for Turning Red is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Canadian talent and bring the best of Canada to the world,” said Andy Shibata, Vice-President of Brand at Air Canada, in an official media release. “We wanted customers of all ages to be able to enjoy the special livery and be a part of the excitement around this very special Canadian moment.”
"I'm absolutely stoked about this collaboration with Air Canada," said Shi in the same release. "I made Turning Red a love letter to Toronto and everything Canadian, and now to see the film celebrated on the airline that literally brought my family and me over from China when I was little is especially meaningful to me. I cannot wait for Canadian audiences and people around the world to see the film, and hopefully fall in love with Canada just like I have."
“We are very proud of this unique collaboration with Air Canada and it shows how important this film is to our country” said Quincy Kelman, Vice-President of Marketing at Walt Disney Studios Canada. “Together we are able to transcend this film beyond the screen. Turning Red is set in Canada, directed by a Canadian and will be treasured by Canadians for years to come”.
Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Turning Red will premiere exclusively on Disney+ across Canada on March 11, 2022.
Air Canada will be promoting the film through a themed livery that will fly across the country on a Canadian built Airbus A220. You can watch a video of the characters coming to life on the aircraft here.
The airline is also launching Air Canada’s Contest Celebrating the Release of Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, offering five prize packages, each featuring a trip for four people to Toronto to attend the Canadian premiere special event of the film on March 8. The contest begins today and runs until February 20 for residents of Canada. To enter the contest, click here.
Starting this month, passengers onboard Air Canada aircraft will enjoy a special Turning Red video, inspired by the film’s trailer. On select aircraft, passengers can discover director Domee Shi’s favourite places in Toronto by exploring Air Canada’s seatback city guide, and on aircraft destined for Toronto, an animated landscape of the city will be featured on seatback screens as passengers board.
Next month, the March issue of Air Canada enRoute magazine will feature a custom-illustrated cover of Toronto with Mei Lin as the panda gazing across the city, as well as a feature interview with director Domee Shi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.