Parenting 101: Advent calendars that will have you feeling festive for December

What better way to countdown to the holidays than with an advent calendar. There are differently-themed calendars for everyone, young and old alike. Whether you go with something to nibble or something to spoil yourself, these are some of the year's best advent calendars that will having you feeling festive for December.
The 2022 Classic Holiday Advent Calendar from L'Occitane features 24 formulas for daily surprises in sustainably sourced and reusable packaging. Every day you'll unlock travel-sized versions of classics, including nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Rose hand creams, indulgent body lotions, gentle cleansing soaps, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.
The PAW Patrol: 2022 Advent Calendar with 24 surprise toys, available at Toys R Us, has a new surprise waiting behind each door. Kids will discover their favorite pups Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Everest, Rocky and Zuma, dressed up for the holidays, two bears, a baby turtle, a kitten, a snail, a bunny and a deer, Chickaletta wearing her hat and scarf, two tents, a cabin, two Pine trees, a fire pit, a lantern and more. Once all 24 gifts have been opened, kids can use their imaginations to create an adventure bay snow day and send the pups and their friends on exciting holiday missions.
The LEGO Star Wars' Advent Calendar, also available at TRU, features eight LEGO Star Wars characters, including C-3PO and R2-D2 in holiday sweaters decorated with each other's portraits, a Gonk Droid dressed as Santa and Darth Vader in a summer outfit from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+. Build and play A super holiday gift idea for Star Wars fans aged 6 and up, the calendar contains 16 mini builds, such as an ARC-170 Starfighter, Bad Batch Shuttle, V-35 Landspeeder and a moisture vaporator. Kids will find assorted builds and accessories to play out Battle of Hoth stories, a Wampa cave in which the Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigure can be hung upside down and a beach scene for Darth Vader on vacation.
The Body Shop's Share the Love Big Advent Calendar not only has an amazing pop-up construction that transports you to a joyful Christmas world. but it’s packed with some seriously good head-to-toe treats for keeping you and that beautiful body pampered all season.
The 24 Days of Matcha Advent Calendar from David's Tea has 24 of your fave one-of-a-kind blends, must-sip classics, as well as festive best sellers. Made from finely ground full tea leaves, their selection is sourced directly from Japan to bring you the highest quality green. It's matcha so good, it even makes the Grinch smile.
- Jennifer Cox
