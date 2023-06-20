Parenting 101: 6 Tips for a smooth transition to summer for your child with autism

As a parent, any parent, this week will be an exciting and challenging week. Kids are almost finished with school and are excited about this, yet it means a big transition from structured days to days with less structure, whether they are home, at summer camp or away in another country or vacation destination. For parents of kids with autism, this week is VERY difficult. Most of the kids are excited, but even with that, there is the loss of structure and a familiar routine. What’s a parent to do to ease the transition? Here are six tips you can use that can help your child.
6 Tips for a Smooth Transition to summer for Your Child with Autism:
1) Talking about the school year winding down or showing pictograms: This is the first thing that I have done as a parent. When my son was nonverbal, I would show pictograms about what would be coming, and read books to him about summer vacation and what happens. As he got older and more verbal, we now have conversations about the end of the school year and what it means. The school will be doing this too of course, so try and find out the words your child’s teachers or aids use and go with that.
2) Draw on paper or dry erase board the plan for the last day of school and the first few weeks or more: What has also helped my son, has been drawing out with stick figures what will be happening on his first day of summer vacation and afterwards. Now that he is older he does the drawing. It helps with his anxiety (and mine). What parent doesn’t like to see their child happy?
3) Have a sensory diet in place: What helps your child to calm down? What helps center or make them comfortable in their body when the weather is hot, there is too much lighting, or too many people? We make sure my son has his trampoline, his swing, sensory massages or fidget toys, and thera putty to manipulate. This helps him focus, breathe and do better with unpredictability. Consult your OT for further help.
4) Count down to holiday with calendar: A friend of mine has been doing this for years, I just started. Put up a wall calendar (or do it on the tablet or computer), and have your child cross out another day to show them visually how far or close summer is.
5) Have your child meet with summer staff or people they will be with in advance: Most camps usually allow this, and if it is someone who will be at your home, have them meet your child. Also, give them a crash course on your child to ensure as smooth a transition as possible for both your child and their caregiver.
6) Prepare yourself for a few challenging weeks: My son’s father and I now have learned that the first few weeks of summer holiday are challenging. We prepare by strategizing together on ways to decrease our stress and our son’s, get enough sleep, and eat properly. This will give us all the best chance of success.
Whatever you are planning to do this summer, I wish you much success with your transition to summer vacation.
- Joanne Giacomini
