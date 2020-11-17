We could all use a little something to look forward to, and advent calendars are a super fun way to countdown the days to the holidays. Whether you have a kid or you're a kid at heart, here are 6 of the coolest advent calendars you've ever seen - for kids and grownups!
LEGO
What kid doesn't love LEGO? Imagine getting a little LEGO figurine or item every single day of December! LEGO has lots of great advent calendars to choose from, depending on your child's interests and current sets, including CITY, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Friends.
Dragon Ball Z
Which character will you receive from this 24-day Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pop! advent calendar? There's Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and more, allof which you can collect and display. Perfect for little guys or big guys!
L.O.L. Surprise!
L.O.L.-maniacs will looooove this L.O.L. Surprise! Bling-A-Tree Advent calendar. Count down to Christmas with this officially blinged-out activity kit featuring everyone's favourite L.O.L. Surprise! characters. Build your own shiny and fabulous L.O.L. Surprise! Christmas tree, and decorate it with the fiercest ornaments of the holiday season. Open a new surprise every day in December to give your tree extra bling! It comes with more than 25+ surprises and activities,and every door reveals extra special bling, secret messages, and fun activities for the holidays.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tim Burton fans, rejoice! The POP! Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar reveals a frighteningly festive vinyl movie character every single day of the month. This is the perfect collection for fans of Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, and Doctor Finklestein.
DAVIDsTEA
Get into the holiday spirit with 24 days of tea from DAVIDsTEA. Included are throwback faves, web exclusives, bestselling blends and a few fun sneak peeks of fresh, seasonal flavours.
Juliette & Chocolat
Every day until December 24th treat yourself to a chocolate bonbon! This Juliette & Chocolat calendar holds 24 little boxes, each one housing a chocolate bonbon: caramel truffles, smooth and crunchy nut and cookie pralines, and two-layered bonbons. After you’ve enjoyed the bonbon, keep the little boxes to cut them and assemble them into a colourful little Christmas village!
