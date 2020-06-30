Parenting 101: 5 Ways to celebrate Canada Day safely at home

Big Canada Day parties are out this year, but that doesn't mean you have to forgo celebrating our amazing country, especially with everything that is going on.
So, here are 5 ways to celebrate Canada Day safely at home.
Make your own night lights. Many municipalities, including Old Montreal, have cancelled their fireworks shows. Stock up on some fun alternatives, like glowsticks and sparklers. You can also put glowsticks in balloons and toss them around the yard or empty the glowstick liquid into a bottle of bubbles.
Decorate for Canada Day. Make a few flags to stick into the front lawn. Make maple leaf hats. Paint your nails red and white. Paint your face. Construct Canadian placemats, banners, paper chain garlands, etc.
Have a strictly-Canadian menu of food. What are your favourite homegrown delicacies? Poutine and smoked meat? Something classic and regional like tortiere? How about butter tarts, Nanaimo bars, Beaver Tails, or Saskatoon berry pie? Make a big pot of pea soup. Have something, anything, with peanut butter in it and toast Montreal pharmacist Marcellus Gilmore Edson. And don't forget to toast Canada Day with a good Bloody Caesar.
Play a Canadian sport. Did you know basketball was created here? So was lacrosse and five-pin bowling. Get a pickup game going of any of these sports.
Pay homage to Canadian inventions. Walkie-Talkies were created by two Canadian men to be used by soldiers - you could have a scavenger hunt. So were egg cartons (yep - invented in BC)- do some fun egg carton crafts or have a family egg-drop contest. And watch a Superman movie - Jerry Siegel, the writer of Superman, is American, but the artist credited with his iconic blue tights and red cape is Canadian Joe Shuster.
