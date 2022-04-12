Parenting 101: 5 Fun things to put in your child's Easter basket

Easter is coming up, so instead of piling your child's bunny-shaped full of chocolatey sweets and candies, here are 5 fun things to put in your child's Easter basket that they can use, learn from, and enjoy for weeks to come.
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Shimmer Babies 12-Pack Egg Carton at Toys R Us are adorable and feature sweet surprises, including all-new baby eggs and a gender reveal hatch. Open up the carton to discover eight characters in-egg and four characters out-of-egg. The Shimmer Babies 12-Pack Egg Carton is the only place you'll find the sleepy Night-Night Nappers characters with a fuzzy, flocked finish.
Also available at TRU is the Zoocchini Toddler Towel featuring Bella the Bunny. Super cute and perfect for Easter, this cozy hooded towel features sweet paws and floppy bunny ears on the hood. It is made of 100% cotton plush terry so they're both soft and absorbent.
Give kids the gift of imaginative play with a Kid Made Modern Easter Craft Kit, sold through Chapters/Indigo. It has all the supplies your little one will need to make foam Easter eggs, chicks, bunnies, and more.
While you're at Chapters/Indigo, pick up a few Squishmallows in festive characters like pink bunnies with tie-dye ears or a chubby little yellow chick - they're all the rage now, they're super soft, and they're fun to play or cuddle with.
A pack of Crayola Globbles (which are sold at Golteez) features three emoji-style squeeze balls with silly expressions that will brighten up any Easter basket. Crayola Globbles come in vibrant colours and are great for sticking, stacking, squishing, slinging, and more. Even though they're super sticky they never leave a sticky residue behind, and they regain their stickiness after being washed.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.