Parenting 101: 5 Father's Day gifts dad will love

That special dad in your life deserves something great to celebrate him on Father's Day. We've gathered up 4 Father's Day gifts dad will love.
This month, Baskin-Robbins Canada introduced the all-new Grillmaster Cake, shaped as an appetizing and flaming grill, topped with burger patties and sausages for all grill-lovers and perfectly suited to kick off the summer.
Teva's iconic Hurricane XLT sandals have gotten a fresh comfort upgrade - they have now been outfitted with soft heel-strap padding and a new, modern sole featuring even better traction than ever before.
Another great pair of sandals are The Fanning from Reef. They are a sporty, comfortable and water-friendly shoe to keep dad comfortable all day long. There's also a surprise at the bottom of the shoe: The Fanning features a bottle opener built into the foot bend of the shoe so dads never have to worry about forgetting one.
The Workout Ready Compression Tee from Reebok is perfect for fitness fanatic fathers. Designed to keep dad dry and comfortable during high intensity training, the moisture-wicking build and targeted mesh insert of the tee help regulate temperature so all focus can be on fitness efforts.
Perfect for easy transition from the office to a night out in the town, dad will love the versatile Skechers Garza – Romano. These slip-on Oxford style design features a canvas, synthetic and mesh upper in a Classic Fit, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole and a Skechers Goga Mat Arch for added support.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.