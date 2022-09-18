Parenting 101: 5 Facts you should know about Terry Fox

The annual Terry Fox Run takes place on September 18th, and more than 650 communities across the country participate to raise money for cancer research. In honour of this hero, we present 5 facts you should know about Terry Fox.
Terry Fox was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
On April 12, 1980, Terry Fox began his run in St John’s, Newfoundland and dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean.
Terry ran an average of 42 kilometres a day (26 miles) and travelled through six provinces.
On February 1, 1981, Terry’s hope of raising $1 from every Canadian to fight cancer is achieved as the national population reaches 24.1 million, while the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope fund totals $24.17 million.
The first release of the adidas 40th Anniversary Collection launches with the replica adidas Orion shoe on April 20, 2020, an item that sold out faster than any shoe in adidas launch history, under 10 minutes.
- Jennifer Cox
