Parenting 101: 4 Weekend getaways that are two hours or less from Montreal

Sometimes, you just wanna get out of dodge! There are loads of awesome destinations that are just a two-hour drive away from Montreal (or less!). They are super accessible with lots to see and do. Here are 4 weekend getaways you can plan last-minute.
Ottawa. There's no shortage of things to do in the nation's capital region. Check out the plethora of museums: Science and Technology, Nature, War, Space and Aviation, the Children's Museum - there's literally something for everyone. Tour the Parliament Buildings. Have lunch in Byward Market. Let loose at Funhaven.
The Thousand Islands. You can reach beautiful Brockville in two hours and you'll love the vibrant waterfront as well as the history you'll discover here. Walk through the oldest railway tunnel in Canada and learn all about our infamous St. Lawrence Seaway at the Aquatarium.
Quebec City. From the Aquarium and Montmorency Falls, to the history of the Citadelle and the Plains of Abraham, there is lots to do in this pretty and historic city. Wander around the Old Town and the Petit Champlain Quarter. And don't forget a ride on the Funicular.
Montebello. Less than two hours door to door, Montebello is a picturesque area of the province worthy of exploring. A must-do is visiting Omega Park, with its sprawling surroundings and bevy of indigenous animals, plus lots of activities for kids (you can even sleep on-site!). Pick up some cheese at Fromagerie Montebello, or indulge in a sweet treat at ChocoMotive. Nearby is Montagnes Noires Park in Ripon, which has the second highest peak in the region after Mont-Tremblant.
- Jennifer Cox
