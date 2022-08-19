Parenting 101: 4 Great back-to-school products to start your school year off right

It's hard to get back into the swing of things when school is back in session. Here are 5 great back-to-school products to start your school year off right.
IKEA Canada has some great products to help your whole family stay organized. Their solid oak hooks paired with a great pegboard, a few storage stools, and some mismatches storage baskets can turn an entryway into a functional place to keep school essentials.
If your child will be riding their way to school, make sure they're protected and safe. The Raskullz Child Bolt LED Multisport Helmet has two light modes as well as an auto shut-off.
Streamline morning routines and post-school handwashing with Moen’s MotionSense Wave touchless technology. This unique fixture features a single sensor on the faucet base that provides hands-free control, so you can turn water on and off with just the wave of a hand.
Kids always need a second set of running shoes to leave at school, and Sketchers are a reliable brand for kicks that will withstand all the wear and tear of a school year. For boys, check out their Game Kicks: Gametron runners - they come in two colours and are made from lightweight mesh with an air-cooled memory foam insole. For the little ladies, I love their Unicorn Dreams shoe, which are laceless, lightweight, cushioned, and they even light up!
- Jennifer Cox
