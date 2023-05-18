Parenting 101: 3 Products that will streamline busy mornings

We're in the homestretch, parents - the end of the school year is approaching. I can't tell you how much I'm looking forward to NOT packing lunches! But we still have a few weeks left, and I've got 3 products that will streamline busy mornings so you can get through this last haul without pulling your hair out.
For great, hearty breakfasts on the go, we love a good breakfast sandwich. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich maker is a lifesaver! Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, this must-have countertop appliance helps create homemade breakfast sandwiches using a variety of fresh ingredients in five minutes or less, stacking and heating all the layers at once, including freshly cracked eggs. After a few minutes, the layers come together to form a cheesy, melty, and delicious breakfast sandwich, ideal for enjoying at home or on-the-go.
We're also big fans of smoothies in my household. I find it to be a quick way to pack in a bunch of healthy fruits and dairy into one nutrition-packed drink. To whip them up in a jif, I use the KitchenAid Speed Ice Crushing Blender. It has a larger main compartment along with two smaller individualized containers to divvy them up. The motor in the main unit is powerful enough to pulverize ice and frozen fruits, and it's equally easy to clean (a big plus in my books!). And in their new 2023 colour Hibiscus, it's as stylish as it is convenient.
I looove having an organized fridge - it makes meal prep, cooking, and lunch-making so much easier. I outfitted my entire refrigerator with KSP storage bins (available at Kitchen Stuff Plus). They come in different sizes, they're strong and durable, they're clear so you can easily see what's inside, and the larger models have built-in handles for easy retrieval. I keep lunch snacks in one and just pull it out in the morning to throw together school lunches in a snap.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
