Parenting 101 - Supermom In Training: We're ready for kindergarten!

It's so cliche, I know, but in the blink of an eye, I had this chubby-faced toddler who is suddenly starting kindergarten. I'm buying school supplies and going school clothes shopping, I'm thinking about getting back into a routine (especially at bedtime), and I'm scouring Pinterest for school lunch ideas.
This isn't our first go on the school merry-go-round - my son did full-time Pre-K at his elementary school, so we're definitely not feeling as many jitters as we were at this time last year. We know the school and teachers, and we know what the school schedule is all about. I'm really glad we did Pre-K - it prepared us for a lot. We're ready for kindergarten because we know what we're getting into. So I thought I'd share some tips for you first-time kindergarten parents...
- Buy name brand backpacks and lunch gear. Forget the character stuff - it might be fun to buy, but trust me: it'll rip and tear and wear out much quicker. Go for the trusted namebrands and then personalize backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles and thermoses with patches, fun zipper pulls, and stickers.
- Keep a family calendar that is visual for your kid(s). We have a chalkboard wall in our kitchen where I put all of our reminders, and I use pictograms to help the bean know what's going on that month (little balloons next to birthdays, baseballs next to sports stuff, etc.). Then, my husband and I enter all the dates into our phones, which are synced as well.
- Get ready for school lunches. Our school is peanut-free, meaning we have to be very careful about what we pack in lunches. So I keep a plastic basket of school lunch snacks in the pantry at his level, a fruit bowl on the counter as well as a container in the fridge - that way, each morning, he chooses what he wants from the bins (whether it's yogurt, string cheese, an apple, granola bars, and so on). I also let him choose the snacks so he'll actually eat them.
- Set out clothes the night before. Scrambling to find clothes on busy school mornings is no fun. I actually make up outfits when I fold laundry, pairing tops with bottoms, underwear and socks. We also have individual bins by the front door for seasonal accessories: winter stuff like mitts and hats, baseball caps for when it's warmer, and an umbrella each. It makes getting out the door all the easier.
- Meal prep. You've still got some time to make up a few lasagnas, soups or stews that you can stash away in your freezer for dinners in a pinch. These types of meals are also great for hot school lunches in a Thermos.
- Routine time. For the two weeks leading up to school, we slowly readjust bedtime and wake-up times so that the school schedule doesn't shock us. It makes the transition much more seamless.
Wishing all of you a fantastic school year!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
