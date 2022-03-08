Moms share their favourite quotes for International Women's Day

For International Women's Day, we gathered up some quotes and mantras from local moms that we wanted to share with all the amazing ladies out there!
If speaking kindly to plants helps them grow, imagine what speaking kindly to humans can do.
Anna Maria
Be brave enough to suck at something new.
Anna Maria
We can’t solve our problems with the same thinking that created them.
Anna Maria
Everything happens in phases. And the phases will always pass, good or bad. So, ride out the bad ones and cherish the good ones!
Allison
“Long story short, I survived.” It helps me forget about all the little things - the aches and pains and weight gain and everything else cancer stole from me.
And for my daughter, I always remind her that my motto for her is “Though she be but little, she is fierce” by Shakespeare. She is small/short for her age but is a firecracker! When she doubts herself, this is what I remind her.
Joy
In my ear, “You are not strong enough to withstand the storm.”
Today, I whispered in the devil’s ear, “I am the storm.”
Anna Maria
The Right Words
You will find the right words
Just you wait and see
They'll be falling from the rooftops
On a blossom covered breeze
And the song you need to hear
It will be singing through the trees
Are you listening?
Don't you see?
You are on the right path
You will realize
The tears are there to leave you
With a brighter pair of eyes
And the pain that you've been fighting
Is an angel in disguise
It is love
And love is wise
Throw your heart into the ocean
Throw your heart into the sea
You will find that all the right words
Just come out naturally
There's still time to notice,
Still time to believe
That a door at last will open where doubt and
Darkness used to be
And that the paradise you long for
It's underneath your feet
Whatcha runnin for?
Where've you been?
Throw your heart into the ocean
Throw your heart into the sea
You will find that all the right words
Just come out naturally
“The tears are there to leave you with a brighter pair of eyes”, “Still time to believe that a door at last will open where doubt and darkness used to be”
Ugh I just love the whole song. It’s just a reminder to a) stop and smell the roses and b) stop doubting yourself.
Meredith
People will love you,
People will hate you,
And none of it will have anything to do with you.
Anna Maria
You reap what you sow.
Melanie
If you want something, go get it.
You’ll never know if you don’t try.
Work hard, play hard.
Live in the moment.
Tomorrow is another day.
Let in go, let it go… that one might be from Frozen.
Jessica
Learn to let go of the things you can not control or change.
Deena
Tomorrow is a new day. You can start fresh.
Karen
Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what your going to get.
Life is a book, Some people choose the highway, Some choose the scenic route. It doesn’t make it good or bad… just different.
Kim
You choose what you don’t change.
Angie
How people treat you is, often, a reflection of how they feel about themselves.
Anna Maria
This too shall pass.
And my all-time fav: Fake it till you make it.
Jackie
