Here's a delicious, well-balanced meal that it great for a busy weeknight and as leftovers for lunches the next day.
Buy the ingredients for this easy and nutritious chickpea salad and classic beef stew. You can wash and chop the vegetables for both over the weekend (and cut up some extras for lunch snacks). Make double the stew recipe and freeze in individual portions for quick and hearty lunches on-the-go.
Finish with this delicious dessert of apple pumpkin spice muffins, which can double as healthy snacks or even a filling breakfast for harried mornings.
- JC
