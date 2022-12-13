Gift Guide 2022: Gender-neutral gifts for boys and girls

Boys and girls love to read, create, and have fun, and there's are lots of exciting gender-neutral toys out this holiday season that are up for grabs. Whether they like doing something that's hands-on, playing a great game, or both, here are some fantastic gift ideas every child will love.
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Cafe. Little ones can create custom coffees, teas, and other colorful make-believe drinks with this creative play food set. Fill up a cup at the filling station, then watch it spin and slide over to the pretend topping station where Play-Doh compound ripples out like pretend whipped cream. Make pretend hot beverages in the mug or use the drinks toy machine to fill the three clear cups with colourful Play-Doh frappes! There are also two lids to take the pretend drinks to go, and it comes with five different colours of Play-Doh: blue, white, pink, orange, and brown (contains wheat).
Kids Against Maturity. This family game has limitless, hilarious card combinations, poopy fart humor, and oodles of layered innuendos, and will have kids and adults alike rolling with laughter. There are 600 hilarious cards and more than 40,000 combinations, so this game is never dull or boring. It's available through Walmart and Amazon.
The Christmas Movie Cookbook. There are more than 65 classic movie recipes in this comprehensive and nostalgic cookbook - kids will find tons of stuff to try! Whether you yearn for roast turkey while watching National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation or wish you could taste the roast beast from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, ‘tis the season to recreate the dishes from all of your favorite holiday movies.
Connect 4 Flip. This is a fun new spin on the original: this time around, it features a spinning grid, which can throw your whole game out of control (but in a fun way, of course). Things can change in an instant, so if you know someone who loves Connect 4, then they need this new, fast-paced, updated version.
The Crayola Amazing Art Case. This kit has over 70 pieces in an all-in-one portable art studio. It contains dozens of crayons, pencils, markers, and sheets of drawing paper that can keep your budding artist creating for hours. Inside, the case has everything a kid needs to bring their imagination to life and create their own fridge-worthy masterpieces. The snap-fit case keeps supplies organized and the carry handle makes it easy to take art supplies anywhere.
- Jennifer Cox
