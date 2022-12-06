Friends and family who love spending time in the kitchen also love the latest in kitchen gadgets. Whether it's cooking, baking, or entertaining, there are slews of fun, handy products that can make their holidays a little more magical. Here are a few of the best gifts for foodies.
The Cuisinart Custom 14 14-cup food processor is made from brushed stainless steel and is a breeze to use. Whether making a weeknight meal or a weekend celebration, the large capacity work bowl will hold everything as the 720-watt motor makes quick work chopping fruits and vegetables, shredding cheese, or kneading dough.
Kilne steak knives are the best you can get! These small but powerful knives have serrated blades that transition comfortably from meal prep to the dinner table. And they come in a beautiful acacia wood knife block.
The KitchenAid 2022 Design Series Blossom Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is every baker's dream come true. First off, it's stunning: the soft green looks gorgeous matched with the hammered copper bowl. The soft thyme green colour and botanical accents are inspired by the aromatic herbs and edible flowers used in cooking and baking. The bowl even develops a unique patina over time.
The gingerbread wood serving board, available at Indigo, is festive and adorable. It is made from acacia wood with a rich walnut stain and cute brass buttons to highlight the wood's natural grain and add warmth to any holiday table.
The rectangular roasting dish from Creuset will be the only pan you'll ever have to buy your favourite cook. It always has even heat distribution and is extremely versatile. It can be used in a variety of ways by home cooks and chefs alike for roasting poultry, or even to prepare weekend comfort meals.
- Jennifer Cox
