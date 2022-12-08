Looking to give that beauty-lover something special in their stocking? From face and skincare to the ultimate in hair and nail TLC, these are some of the season's merriest gifts for all the beauty-lovers in your life.
BKIND nail polish is amazing. They are long-lasting and available in a wide range of beautiful, saturated colours. BKIND offers all-natural, plant-based, vegan, eco-friendly beauty and skin care products that are made in Quebec. Each product is carefully developed, from their ingredients to its packaging.
The Garnier limited-edition box contains seven of their best-selling, ultra-hydrating sheet masks. Each mask is infused with approximately one bottle of serum, are vegan and cruelty-free, and 100% biodegradable. The box includes the Moisture Bomb Brightening Sheet Mask with Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C, Moisture Bomb Replumping Sheet Mask with Hyaluronic Acid + Pomegranate, Moisture Bomb Rebalancing Sheet Mask with Hyaluronic Acid + Green Tea, and more. Give the gift that keeps on hydrating!
The Jumbo Eye Vault from NYX Cosmetics is a limited-edition collection of eye shades. The recipient can prime, line, and shadow with the magic all-in-one sticks that come in eight fiercely festive shades.
Valmont's V-Firm eye cream combats droopy eyelids, under-eye creasing and sunken eyes with targeted hydration and cell strengthening actions to firm the delicate eye contour. The results are a healthier, more youthful complexion. The melting gel formula absorbs quickly and easily too.
The Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick from L'Oreal is one of the only matte lipsticks that is not flat. This next-generation matte formula that has high concentration of pigments, hyaluronic acid boost, and argan oil to mattify, plump, and care for lips.
- Jennifer Cox
