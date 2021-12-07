Toys are difficult to choose - you want something the child will enjoy and have fun with, but that also has some longevity to it. Here are some of the most in-demand, coolest toys of the year, suitable for all ages and interests.
The Game of Life is back with a cool updated Super Mario theme. Players move around the gameboard as Mario, Luigi, Peach, or Yoshi. They choose their path and which areas to explore as they go through the Mushroom Kingdom. Unlike classic The Game of Life board game, this edition isn't about money or retirement - the ultimate goal in this board game for kids is to defeat Bowser.
Monopoly Animal Crossing is a twist on classic Monopoly gameplay and features artwork, characters, and themes inspired by Nintendo's Animal Crossing New Horizons. In this edition of the Monopoly game, kids visit islands, collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit, then sell island resources for bells, buy decorations, and earn Nook Miles to win. Move around the board as one of four Animal Crossing New Horizons inspired tokens.
The Hasbro Nerf Fortnite B-AR Motorized Dart Blaster is inspired by the equipment used in Fortnite and comes in the Converge Wrap from the popular video game. Power up the motor and blast 10 darts in a row!
The Hasbro Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset comes with a candy machine, pretend peanut butter cup maker, and tools to help kids imagine their own magical sweet shop. It's the perfect Playdoh set for littles who love to imagine and create.
The furReal Mama Josie the kangaroo interactive pet is as loveable as her cute little babies. Unbox all three for the big gender reveal, and then mama can care for her little ones and play with your child too. She responds to touch with 70+ sound-and-motion reactions, including loving and feeding sounds. She can do a hopping dance and play music at the same time as well.
Imagine the Disney Princesses in their casual outfits making a visit to the Sweet Treats Truck for some delicious goodies! The Disney Princess Comfy Squad Sweet Treats Truck playset comes with 16 accessories for hours of imaginative fun. Kids can roll this detailed toy vehicle and open it to reveal the sweet shop inside, which comes complete with a cotton candy machine and ice cream freezer accessories. The roof of the Sweet Treats Truck also comes off and becomes a table shaped like an ice cream sandwich that has chocolate bar-shaped seats. So sweet!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.