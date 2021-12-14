Still have a few more people on that shopping list to buy for? Don't worry: you'll find something for them on this roundup of grownup gifts for all!
The beauty maven: The amika blowdryer brush combines two beauty must-haves into one convenient product! Available at Sephora Canada, it has the powers of both a round brush and a blowdryer to easily achieve a bouncy, smooth, salon-worthy blowout. There are three adjustable heat and speed settings, and creates volume and smoothness on all hair types for customized styling.
The big kid: Funko's iconic holiday collection literally has something for everyone. If they're a fan of Harry Potter there's the Mini Moment setup, there are ornaments from movies like Elf, and so much more!
For the gamer: Bureau En Gros' gift offerings this year have techies as well as gamers in mind. Their Apple AirPods Pro Earphones are the only in-ear headphones that constantly adapt to the shape of your ear so that they always fit perfectly. You can mute the world and immerse yourself in what you're listening to.
For the health enthusiast: The Polar Vantage V2 is engineered to enable athletes of all levels to exceed every expectation and meet a wide range of goals. It is a unique mix of of minimalist design and innovative technology built on decades of scientific research to create their most formidable sportswatch to date.
For the cannabis connoisseur: The OTTO by Banana Bros. is an innovative, "smart" motorized grinder - with just the touch of a button, both new and seasoned herb enthusiasts can enjoy the perfect smoke. Unlike traditional hand grinders that crush buds, damage trichomes and become easily jammed, OTTO by Banana Bros.' patent-protected milling technology system communicates directly with the motor and blade, senses resistance to the milling blades and adjusts appropriately, resulting in evenly processed herb with superior flavor, consistency and smoking experience.
