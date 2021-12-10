There's nothing like curling up with a great book during the holiday season. Put on some comfy socks, light a fire or a candle, steep a cup of tea, curl up with a blanket, and peruse these great titles that makes for wonderful gifts for book lovers.
Guinness Book of World Records 2022
If someone you know has always wondered things like, where did the largest climate change protest take place, or what cool tricks can cats and dogs do, then you need to get them this year's Guinness Book of World Records. It's full of incredible people and places, with big glossy pages and lots of photos as well as informative passages to explore.
This is an uplifting story about the power of art, finding your voice, and telling your story even when you’re out of step with your peers. The story is of a boy with dyslexia who discovers that his learning disability may inform who he is, but it does not define who he is, and that there are many ways to be a gifted communicator. This book comes from the number-one bestselling creators of Sofia Valdez, Future Prez and Ada Twist, Scientist! It is also printed with a dyslexia-friendly font.
Little People, BIG DREAMS is a bestselling series of books and educational games that explore the lives of outstanding people, from designers and artists to scientists and activists. All of them achieved incredible things, yet each began life as a child with a dream. In this book, discover the inspiring true story of Yoko Ono, the artist. The board book is written in simple sentences, perfect for reading aloud to babies and toddlers.
Looking for the keys to a vibrant, joyful, vital life? Lifestyle pioneer Debbie Travis has found them in the Tuscan hills. And in her lively, inspiring way, she shares how to bring all that healthful magic home in Joy, a book infused with the warmth and colour of life at the Villa Reniella, the thirteenth-century farmhouse retreat to which she welcomes guests from around the world.
With the Knock Knock Personal Library Kit, you can share your beloved books without worrying about misplacing and losing track of your favourite titles! Simply place the self-adhesive pocket inside the cover, complete the circulation card, and loan away. This kit comes with a gift box, 20 self-adhesive pockets, card catalog checkout cards/bookplates, a date stamp, an inkpad, and a pencil.
The incredible holiday candles from Glade are back and are the perfect way to create instant warm ambiance when reading a great book. This year's go-to scents include Snow Much Fun, Apple of my Pie, and Pine Wonderland. They also have a great line of plug-in air fresheners.
