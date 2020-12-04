Everyone wants to find the latest and greatest when it comes to the most in-demand toys of the season. These toys will appeal to even the most discerning kid-testers.
Sometimes honesty is not the best policy…at least in this edition of the Clue game. In Clue Liars Edition, players sharpen their skills of deception with Investigation cards. This is perfect for family game night, play dates, and rainy-day entertainment. For ages 8 and up.
Kids can team up with their favorite character in the real world with this LEGO® Super Mario™ Adventures with Mario Starter Course from LEGO. The set features a LEGO® Mario™ figure that gives instant expressive responses via the LCD screens and speaker. Players earn virtual coins moving LEGO Mario from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via spinning and cloud platforms, the ? Block, and super battles with the Goomba and Bowser Jr. toy figures. Rearrange the bricks to create new levels to master. This Starter Course and the Expansion Sets offer unlimited challenges and nurture problem-solving skills.
Also from LEGO, their new racing car models are packed with authentic features and beautiful design cues. The fierce-looking Ferrari model features front and rear suspension, aerodynamic curves, a V8 engine with movable pistons and a steering wheel bearing the Prancing Horse badge. The original race number, sponsor stickers and authentic tricolor paint add the perfect finish to this epic model.
Crayola’s new Colour, Rinse, Re-Pet! Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Safari Animals are adorable, colourable and washable animal figures that little would-be groomers can customize again and again. Monkey around or choose the sassy hippo to colour with the six included Scribble Scrubbie Washable Markers. And when you’re ready for something new, pop ‘em in the Safari Palm Tree Tub to get cleaned up.
The new NERF Ultra isn’t for newbies – this latest launcher has the farthest flying NERF dart ever, and can go as far as 120 feet!
Introduce your child to the digital world with Osmo’s Coding Starter Kit, available at Indigo/Chapters. With three fun-filled games, your child will get to use tangible coding blocks to guide animated characters and take them on an epic adventure. The interactive games – Coding Awbie, Coding Jam, and Coding Duo - blend digital and physical reality and transform the learning experience.
