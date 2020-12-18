Whether they prefer the food, the drink, or a little bit of both, we have the best gifts for the foodies in your life. Get your palates ready…
The Hamilton Beach Mini stand mixer may be compact but it’s big on power. And it’s still compatible with more than 10 attachments to take your stand mixer to the next level. It’s 20% smaller, 25% lighter but just as powerful as the full size, and it’s available in eight colours.
The Nespresso Vertuo Next (seen here in light grey) prepares freshly brewed coffee tailored to your taste. There are five different ways to prepare you brew, with WIFI and Bluetooth connectivity. Plus, the compact design fits in every kitchen, and it’s also made from 54% recycled plastics.
The Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker takes breadmaking to the next level. This incredible machine can do it all, with a huge range of settings including classics like white, whole wheat, multigrain and rapid white, plus specialities such as European, sourdough, sourdough starter, cake, and jam. There are even settings for those with special dietary restrictions or preferences (gluten free, salt free, sugar free, and vegan). It’s the perfect addition to any kitchen, whether you’re a novice breadmaker or a pro.
For those who love wine, local sommelier Jessica Harnois is recommending a new 100% Canadian limited edition Bù, a fresh and aromatic Riesling-Gewurztraminer blend. The great part is, it’s one of the first Canadian wines to be widely available in grocery stores. Discover a tasty and affordable wine produced close to home.
In the spirit of the holidays, HelloFresh is introducing another amazing “hassle free” holiday menu, so you can find more time to relax and enjoy the moment and time with your family. Choose from a full turkey or roast beef dinner with all the trimmings, and get the freshest ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions delivered right to your door on Tuesday, December 22. The deadline to order is Wednesday, December 9th.
On your next visit to Starbucks, pick a thoughtful treat while enjoying your favourite holiday drink, like a peppermint mocha, burnt caramel latte, or gingerbread latte. You can also get some holiday shopping done – from cold drink tumblers and colour-changing mugs to coffee-themed decorations and stocking stuffer gifts, Starbucks' range of holiday gift ideas is the perfect way to share the joy with those who are dear to you.
The Barbie Bakes! cookbook is a fun and colour-charged cookbook with 50 recipes where Barbie teaches kids how to bake and make good choices while creating inter-generational experiences in the kitchen. Barbie tells kids, “You can do anything if you dare to dream!” In this title, Barbie teaches kids how to make yummy easy-to-make baked treats, from chewy granola bars and gluten-free-meringues, to fresh fruit pie pockets and Barbie’s very special birthday cake, to mid-morning snacks like scones and banana bread. Appealing to 5- to 11-year-old Barbie fans and budding bakers, Barbie Bakes fosters an inter-generational cooking experience while simultaneously educating kids on essential baking techniques and making healthy choices.
