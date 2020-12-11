Chapter books are a terrific way to get kids and teens into reading, and these series are some of the most popular right now.
Stink
Stink Moody is a busy 8-year-old kid. He, along with his sister Judy and his best friends Webster and Sophie of the Elves, go through hilarious antics and adventures in this fun 12-book series. Judy Moody also has her own series of books, and there are even some crossover books featuring the brother-sister duo.
The Last Kids On Earth
Not only is this a cool series for young readers 8+, but it’s also a popular Netflix show too. Ever since the monster apocalypse hit town, average thirteen year old Jack Sullivan has been living in his tree house, which he’s armed to the teeth with catapults and a moat, not to mention video games and an endless supply of Oreos and Mountain Dew scavenged from abandoned stores. But Jack alone is no match for the hordes of Zombies and Winged Wretches and Vine Thingies, and especially not for the eerily intelligent monster known only as Blarg. So, Jack builds a team: his dorky best friend, Quint; the reformed middle school bully, Dirk; Jack''s loyal pet monster, Rover; and Jack’s crush, June. With their help, Jack is going to slay Blarg, achieve the ultimate Feat of Apocalyptic Success, and be average no longer! There are eight books in this series.
The Land Of Stories
Through the mysterious powers of a cherished book of stories, twins Alex and Conner leave their world behind and find themselves in a foreign land full of wonder and magic where they come face-to-face with the fairy tale characters they grew up reading about. Number-one New York Times’ bestselling author Chris Colfer invites readers to join Alex and Conner on their fairy tale adventures from the beginning.
Magic Treehouse
Jack and his younger sister, Annie, are just regular kids. But when they discover a tree house in the woods, something magical happens. There are more than 50 books in this series! And the best part is, they aren’t connected, so you can read them in order, or out!
The Wizards Of Once
This is the story of a young boy Wizard and a young girl Warrior who have been taught since birth to hate each other like poison; and the thrilling tale of what happens when their two worlds collide. Xar is a Wizard boy who has no Magic, and will do anything to get it. Wish is a Warrior girl, but she owns a banned Magical Object, and she will do anything to conceal it. In this whirlwind adventure, Xar and Wish must forget their differences if they''re going to make it to the dungeons at Warrior Fort. Perfect for boys and girls who love fantasy adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.