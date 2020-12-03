Books are a wonderful way to give a beautiful and useful gift.
World of Warcraft
The perfect gift for any fan of The World of Warcraft. Whether they are for the Horde or for the Alliance, World of Warcraft fans can show their faction pride with the new reversible apron.
Are you a beginner? The World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook features recipes for chefs at any skill level from easy beginner recipes to more complex recipes for intermediate chefs. Cook famous dishes from across The World of Warcraft series. More than 100 recipes for fan-favorite recipes including Ancient Pandaren Spices, Dragonbreath Chili, and Mulgore Spice Bread.
Seinfeld
The first book in twenty-five years from Jerry Seinfeld, Is This Anything? features his best work across five decades in comedy. Since his first performance at the legendary New York nightclub “Catch a Rising Star” as a twenty-one-year-old college student in fall of 1975, Jerry Seinfeld has written his own material and saved everything. “Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old school accordion folders,” Seinfeld writes. “So I have everything I thought was worth saving from forty-five years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.” For this book, Jerry Seinfeld has selected his favourite material, organized decade by decade. In page after hilarious page, one brilliantly crafted observation after another, readers will witness the evolution of one of the great comedians of our time and gain new insights into the thrilling but unforgiving art of writing stand-up comedy.
Leonard Cohen
The extraordinary life of one of the world’s greatest music and literary icons, in the words of those who knew him best, is what you'll discover in Leonard Cohen Untold Stories: The Early Years. Poet, novelist, singer-songwriter, artist, prophet, icon - there has never been a figure like Leonard Cohen. He was a true giant in contemporary western culture, entertaining and inspiring people everywhere with his work. From his groundbreaking and bestselling novels The Favourite Game and Beautiful Losers, to timeless songs such as “Suzanne,” “Dance Me to the End of Love,” and “Hallelujah,” Cohen is a cherished artist. His death in 2016 was felt around the world by the many fans and followers who would miss his warmth, humour, intellect, and piercing insights. Leonard Cohen, Untold Stories chronicles the full breadth of his extraordinary life. The first of three volumes - The Early Years - follows him from his boyhood in Montreal to university, and his burgeoning literary career to the world of music, culminating with his first international tour in 1970.
Friends
Gather your friends and prepare to say “How you doin'?” to more than 100 recipes inspired by the beloved hit sitcom in Friends: The Official Cookbook. Whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, Friends: The Official Cookbook offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels. From appetizers to main courses and from drinks to desserts, each chapter includes iconic treats such as Monica's Friendsgiving Feast, Rachel's Trifle, Just for Joey Fries, Chandler's "Milk You Can Chew," Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies, and of course, The Moist Maker. Complete with more than seventy recipes and beautiful full-colour photography, this charming cookbook is both a helpful companion for home cooks and a fun homage to the show that’s always been there for you.
Watercolours
Practice the Art of Watercolor with this beginner’s guide to picturesque mountains, lakes, sunrises and more. From a striking desert sunset silhouette to a majestic Icelandic waterfall to an eye-catching magical snowy forest, watercolour artist Kolbie Blume’s wilderness scenes are the perfect introduction to watercolour painting. Kolbie’s step-by-step instructions make it easy to paint stunning landscapes featuring all of the key elements of wilderness painting and teach you beginner-friendly techniques for colourful skies, mountains, trees, wildflowers, oceans, lakes, and more. Each chapter teaches progressively more advanced elements, allowing you to build upon your skills as you work through the projects. And the final chapter combines all of the elements in breathtaking scenes - like a glassy Milky Way and an aurora glacier lagoon - that you’ll be proud to hang on your wall or gift to a friend or family member.
Portuguese cooking
The dishes of Portugal are known for being mild in spice but rich in flavour. Meals such as stewed seafood flavoured with herbs and vinegar, homestyle bread made with sweet potato, rich sausage stews, ribs sweetened with pepper paste-all food Ana Patuleia Ortins has eaten growing up as a first-generation descendant of Portuguese immigrants, as well as taught in her cooking classes in the Portuguese-rich community of Gloucester, Massachusetts. This masterful collection, Authentic Portuguese Cooking, with over 200 recipes has it all: Classic, must-have favourites that preserve the traditional flavors of Portugal, and recipes inspired by modern Portuguese cuisine. This is the biggest and most comprehensive book on Portuguese cooking that will thrill foodies from anywhere. With recipes such as Madeiran Wine and Garlic Beef Kabobs, Mushroom-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Pomegranate Sauce, Sautéed Kale with Pine Nuts and Onions, and Saint Martin's Grilled Salt Cod with Potatoes, there's something for everyone. Your family and friends will be talking for days about the incredible dishes you've created from this book.
Lisa Jewell
The author of the “rich, dark, and intricately twisted” (Ruth Ware, New York Times bestselling author) The Family Upstairs returns with another taut and white-knuckled thriller following a group of people whose lives shockingly intersect when a young woman disappears. Lisa Jewell is the number-one New York Times bestselling author of eighteen novels, including The Family Upstairs and Then She Was Gone, as well as Watching You and I Found You. Her novels have sold more than 4.5 million copies internationally, and her work has also been translated into twenty-five languages.
