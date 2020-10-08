Family Activity: Fall fun around the city

Is there anything more beautiful than fall? The gorgeous foliage, the cool crisp air, and the pumpkin-spice everything - it's all so invigorating. If you're looking for something fun to do to celebrate the autumnal season, check out some of these activities that offer fall fun around the city.
Apple picking abounds in Quebec, and there are some great orchards to visit as a family. Here are three.
And don't forget to go to Verger Labonté - they have apples, pears, pumpkins and squashes, as well as a playground and a farmyard,plus gigantic corn mazes for different age groups.
Pumpkin picking is also a fantastic family outing. Make sure to get extras. Carve them and make roasted pumpkin seeds.
Visit the Botanical Gardens and experience a 山水 (landscape painting), where visitors will discover the many sources of inspiration that Chinese artists find in their traditional gardens. In reproductions of famous landscape paintings, have fun finding features in the garden.
Go for a walk around Beaver Lake and across Mont-Royal to really take in the local fall colours.
Tour a local cidery. Cidrerie Michel Jodoin and Cidrerie Milton are great options.
Please remember to exercise safe social distancing while visiting any of the public places mentioned here
