Want to know why you need to talk to your kids about sex?!
Just Google "what is sex?". If you don't tell them what sex is, this is what they will think it is.
Scary, no?
About a year ago, I had the full "sex talk" with my 8-year-old. He's always been a pretty mature kid so I knew he was ready to hear it. Now, in third grade, he and his friends are doing a lot of joking around that centres around sexuality. The difference is, I know my son understands these jokes... but I also know the kids who are throwing around these terms and sound effects, and they most definitely don't know or understand the depth of what they are saying.
Yes, sound effects. Moaning, to be precise.
There are lots of jokes about penises. Doodles of dinkies. Mentions of "humping" and more. So much more.
Perhaps it's better that your kids hear about sex and sexuality not from their friends, who are tossing around words without really knowing what they're talking about. Sure, it might seem uncomfortable to say certain things about sex to your kids. After all, they're so innocent, right?
Trust me: Coming from a mom whose son trusts her enough to divulge all the on-goings of 8-, 9-, and 10-year-old kids, you want to help them out on this one. Because if you don't fill in the blanks, Google or Siri or the kid in the schoolyard will.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.