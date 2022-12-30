I ranted about this during a recent episode of Suburban Parents Talk. My bean has done a lot of different sports and extracurriculars, and I'm proud to say that I can count on one hand the number of times I've missed being there. I've gone to swimming lessons, hockey practices and games (even the super early ones that are crazily far away), tee ball, soccer, cooking classes, and more. And then, when everything suddenly stopped, I found that my son not only missed his sports but I did too.
When we came back I was invested more than ever. And I have been since. My phone usually only comes out to take photos or videos. I really make a point of not scrolling around on Facebook or getting into texting convos because all of that can wait one measly hour.
But I see the parents who just can't seem to put their phones down. I've seen parents regrettably miss goals. I've seen kids look expectantly out into the sea of parents to get a small wave or wink from a parent only to find them absorbed in something on their screens.
If Covid has taught us anything, it's that life is completely and totally unpredictable. So many lost so much in those two years, and parents did too - we lost time to watch our kids grow and have fun and enjoy sports and extra-curriculars. And that's why now, more than ever, we need to put down our phones.
It's for one hour.
Put it down.
And who knows: Maybe you could put it down during meal time too. But that's a whole other rant *wink*.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
