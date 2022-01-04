We've got to live with the white stuff, so why not embrace it and make it as fun as possible? After all, it's our safest play-place this winter. Check out these 6 ways to make snow play more fun.
Make shapes. Snow is super moldable, especially the wet, sticky stuff. Break out buckets and bowls, sand toys, tupperware, or lightweight metal baking pans. Fashion bricks or unique shapes for giant animals and snowmen. Even the dollar store has rectangular building moulds for snow as well as snowball makers.
Make it colourful. Spray bottles with coloured water can add whimsy and personality to any snow creation.
Make it glow. Nighttime snow play can be almost more fun than in the daytime, and since darkness creeps in earlier these days, this is totally doable. Glowsticks look super cool under the snow and make for a fun game of hide-and-go-seek.
Make a science lab. You can get as messy as you want since you're outdoors! You could create a snow volcano: fill the top with baking soda and add some vinegar. Coloured water and alka-seltzer tablets are also fun.
Make something delicious. Outdoor snow cone stand? Frozen lemonade cafe? An iced coffee for the adults? What about your own sugar shack where you pour warm maple syrup on the snow for a gooey sweet treat? Let the snow be your sous chef.
Make it an ongoing project. Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was your snow castle, or snow mechanic's garage, or snow restaurant. Start a larger backyard snow-build that you can work on over the course of a few days.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
