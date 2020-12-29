Best of 2020: Supermom In Training: Timeout rules

Every so often, a kid needs a timeout... yes, that dedicated spot where they're told to go when they misbehave. In my household, it started in my toddler's bedroom, until we discovered he was playing during timeout, so now it's in the hallway.
Timeout is really only effective, in my mind, if certain timeout rules are followed. For us, that means:
- No empty threats. We go with the three-strike rule - if I have to tell my son something more than three times, he goes into timeout.
- Having a spot where timeout is spent every single time. Unless you are out and have to figure things out on the fly, there should be a "known" timeout spot at home.
- One minute of timeout per year of the child. My son is turning three, so his timeout time has increased from two minutes to three minutes.
- Follow it up with an explanation of the punishment. Get down at their level and explain to them why you put him/her in timeout. Make sure they understand why there was a reprimanding.
- Have your child apologize. An apology for the misconduct is an important step in the timeout process.
- Tell them you love them... even when they're misbehaving. Re-establish and reinforce that even though you didn't like the way they were acting, you always love them. No matter what.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
