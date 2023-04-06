Activity of the Week: Great places to wander with an energetic toddler

Anyone with a toddler knows how challenging it can be when they just want to go, go, go, and these are some great places to wander with an energetic toddler.
Espace Pour La Vie. There are so many open areas in the Biodome, where you can see a slew of interesting, bright, exciting animals. There's also the Botanical Gardens, with sprawling lush lawns, walkways, little bridges, and a play area.
Montreal Science Centre. If you haven't experienced the Mini Mondo room at the Science Centre, you've been missing out! It's a fascinating, interactive world where children adventure out and explore their environment. Build tracks and race balls, use the pulley to move tiles on the roof of the two-storey house, and so much more!
Exporail. The train museum in Delson is a living railway museum where you can meander through rows and rows of trains and even play inside them. Littles also love their model train room - you'll spend half your time in there!
Ecomuseum. Toddlers will love wandering around the various animal areas and seeing owls, deer, amphibians, otters, and others in this unique animal rescue site. There are indoor and outdoor spaces and areas for having a snack or enjoying lunch.
- JC
