5 Steps to organize your space

Getting organized doesn’t need to be complicated. While there is no magic wand to turn your junk drawer into a beautifully organized, Pinterest-worthy space, there are a few steps you can take to make organizing easier.
As a Professional Organizer I’ve worked with many types of clients. As a result I’ve been able to zero-in on the five steps I use to help me break down and organize your space.
Like with Like: It’s always helpful to group your items together to get the full picture of what you’re facing. You may have a hard time getting rid of a pair of jeans but you probably don’t need 20 of them.
Declutter: Donate/recycle/throw out all the excess/broken/never-used. Ask yourself: Do I really need this?
Put it back: Find the right means of storage. This could be anything from the right type of hanger to a clear bin or a vacuum bag. Try to keep frequently used items more accessible.
Label it: Try a label-maker, chalkboard tag, post-it, whatever you like! Just make sure you use something that will stick. You may know where everything goes but the other people in your house probably won’t. The only way to maintain an organizational system is to make it easy for everyone.
Live with it: Make sure the system you developed works for you and your lifestyle. If it is not working then don’t be afraid to change it!
One of the most common complaints I get from clients is that the clutter overwhelms them and they don’t know where to start. If that’s the case, try picking out one small aspect of the space you want to tackle. If it’s a room you are dealing with start with one drawer or box. There is nothing wrong with dealing with the easy stuff first. It may well jump start the process and give you confidence moving forward!
Happy organizing!
As a Professional Organizer and owner of Everything In Place, Allison Weigensberg has a passion for a minimalistic approach to organization and decluttering. She loves to share the tips and tricks she has implemented in her own life, with her clients and Suburban readers.
