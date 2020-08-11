Melany Of MList: What does this year's school year look like?

Well, what can I say about 2020 - it's been unpredictable, to say the least. We waded our way through spring to the end of the school year, now we're pushing through a unique summer of social distancing, and another school year is upon us. However, we still don't entirely know what this school year looks like.
It's July and so far, the provincial government has confirmed the restart of school. Many of Montreal's private schools have plans in place to keep class sizes very small and rotate teachers, rather than students, throughout the school, ensuring everyone is at a safe distance from one another. Given the earlier school year start, some American schools are moving to entirely virtual learning for the 2020-21 academic year, while others have given parents the option to choose whether they want their child in the classroom or joining online from home.
Another huge uncertainty is extracurricular activities. How will schools proceed with athletic sports teams? What about clubs, art, and music? So far, there's been no directive from the government on this. However, many kids' and teens' team sports are currently going on.
I think the main thing that parents should keep in mind is this: go with your gut. Every family has different dynamics, different living circumstances, and different options when it comes to work and childcare. For a lot of families, online learning was a disaster and their child didn't respond well to it at all. For others, their child thrived within the comforts of home. Some households need to work outside the home and therefore need childcare of some capacity. Be kind to each other - don't judge. And be kind to yourself - no one has ever lived or parented through a pandemic of this calibre. You're doing a GREAT job.
Melany xx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.