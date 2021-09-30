Melany Of MList: Top 5 Favourite stores in Les Cours Mont-Royal

Looking to update your wardrobe for spring? Then head on over to Les Cours Mont-Royal, where your MList Card can get you lots of savings at some of the city's finest boutiques. Here are 5 Favourite stores in Les Cours Mont-Royal.
The DKNY flagship store is living up to their reputation - this shop is a display of the highest standards of creativity, integrity, innovation and quality for both sexes. DKNY clothes are designed for men and women seduced by an international look, with a determined attitude and uncompromising lifestyle. Their customers appreciate the value of a design, recognizes the quality of a fabric, and knows how to create a unique style with their versatile collection. DKNY clothes allow you to keep your outfit, no matter the circumstances.
At IIIMNKYS, they pride ourselves in outfitting customers with brands that share their philosophy of turning heads without trying too hard, and of offering something that isn’t seen everyday. They have a super friendly staff that not only knows exactly what’s up with the brands that they carry, but are also more than willing to make expert suggestions regarding what will work best with the stuff you already own.
The brand's boutique offers clothing for women, men and children as well as footwear and fashion accessories, and it is located on Level 2 of Cours Mont-Royal. Its unique and colourful character will brighten your wardrobe.
Maison 1455 offers its customers designer brands among the most popular in the world, thus positioning itself as the ultimate destination for fashion lovers in Montreal. Maison 1455 is known for its personalized customer service, its exclusive and luxurious high-end products, as well as its pioneering spirit. Since its launch two years ago, Maison 1455 has attracted the most distinguished customers seeking elegance and exclusive style.
Matinique was founded in 1973 in Copenhagen, Denmark by Niels Martinsen, whose vision was to create comfortable, high-quality and fashionable clothing for men. Today Mantinique is a strong brand with a clear presence on the international men's fashion scene.
Use your MList Card at any one of these boutiques and save money!
Melany xx
