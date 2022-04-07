Melany Of MList: Tips to make spring cleaning easier

There's just something about spring that makes me want to clean and reorganize my house (and my life!). A new season with budding trees and flowers is inspiring in our own lives, and can be a great way to start fresh on some home projects. I wanted to let you in on some of my tips to make spring cleaning easier, so that it's less work, less of a chore, and more enjoyable.
Make a schedule. What needs to be done? Windows? Switching your entryway, coat closet or mudroom from winter stuff to warmer weather gear? Washing down a few walls. Space out your projects, allowing enough time for each job.
Organize your cleaning supplies and tools. You can't tackle big projects without the right necessities. Replenish any cleaners you're running low on, empty out that vacuum bag, and wash any cloths or mop/steamer ends.
Declutter. Time to get rid of stuff you aren't using anymore. It's much easier to organize a space once the clutter is out of there. Donate old clothes and toys. Throw out damaged items. Arrange for a pickup if you have larger items to dispose of.
Clean where you don't normally clean. That means wiping down window and door tracks as well as baseboards, and vacuuming curtains or window blinds. Pillows that may have that icky yellow hue can be thrown into the washing machine and hung to dry. So can bed comforters or quilts.
Pull up area rugs and runners to do a thorough cleaning underneath.
The bathroom and kitchen could use a little extra TLC this spring. Scrub the grout in the shower, wipe down cupboards and handles, and clean your oven.
Finally, make sure you clean those windows. Use a simple solution of one part rubbing alcohol or water, one part white vinegar, and three drops dishwashing liquid. Put into a spray bottle, and use a squeegee or microfibre cloth to wipe clean. You'll love the clarity afterward!
Melany xx
