Melany Of MList: Spring home maintenance

The thaw is finally happening - lots of drippy icicles, puddles, and to-do's at home. Spring is one of the most important times of the year to really give your home some TLC - without the proper post-winter upkeep, you could encounter problems with the roof, your foundation, and even your landscape. Here is a spring home maintenance checklist to get you through the season.
- Clean out gutters. Debris from last fall, such as fallen leaves, have been frozen in your gutters and are now defrosting. They can gum and plug up your gutter exit, resulting in water accumulation on the roof. This could permeate into the house. Clear the gutters as soon as possible. After all, the spring showers are coming.
- Check all windows and doors for any damage after wintertime. If there are any leaks where moisture could get in, this could result in mould.
- Have your furnance checked out by a professional, just to ensure it's in tiptop shape after a busy (and cold) winter. Also have your air conditioner looked over to ensure it's ready for the warmer months ahead. If you have a fireplace, you'll want to have that checked as well.
- Give all safety tools a good once-over. That includes smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as fire extinguishers.
- Once all the snow has melted, inspect the foundation around the perimeter of your home, looking for any cracks or damage.
- Do any fence and deck maintenance that is required. This could include repairing any rough spots, sanding, or sealing/staining.
- Check out youor driveway and pathways.
It's exciting to prepare lawn as well as outdoor accessories, such as furniture, but hold on for a little while longer... you want to really ensure that winter is 100% completely over and there's no more snow to come. Prematurely raking or aerating lawn can actually do more harm than good sometimes.
Melany xx
