Melany Of MList: Shopping for last-minute Halloween costumes

ACK! Halloween is here and you still don't have a costume (or maybe your child doesn't). Don't fret - we have some great suggestions for shopping for last-minute Halloween costumes.
Make a hybrid costume. Found only odds and ends left at the store? Why not be a zombie witch, a haunted fairy, a rabid cat, or some kind of alternative character that can be created from different costumes?
Social media is everywhere, so why not make it your costume? Just print out the logo of your favourite social media website (i.e., Facebook, Pinterest, etc.) and wear the colours in the logo. Attach the logo to your shirt and voila! #tooeasy
Twin-sies! You and your spouse, and even your little ones, can all don the same outfit.
Balloons are a great item to use to make a myriad of costumes. Attach a bunch of purple or green balloons to your body (you're grapes), use rainbow-coloured balloons (you're a gumball machine!), or put a box around your body to act as a basket and use helium balloons floating overhead (you're a hot-air balloon!).
Use some face paint. A little bit of face paint can go a long way, from creating a Cheshire cat grin to a scarecrow face to something a bit more ambitious, like a skeleton or zombie. You can find lots of options at the dollar store.
Melany xx
Married with three kids, MList's Melany is a jack-of-all-trades. Not only is she a hardworking mom but she's a serial saver (she loves her MList Card!), she loves to cook, she is very spiritual, and she is very organized. She is also chronically busy. Get her take on what to see, do and buy in Montreal and beyond.
