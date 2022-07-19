Melany Of MList: Ottawa weekend getaway with four great hotspots to check out!

Ottawa - just a two-hour drive from Montreal and there's just so much to do! Here are a few things to check out:
Omega Park. Discover the wildlife of Canada such as moose, elk, bison, wolves, bears all within their natural environment. Open year-round and located just an hour from Montreal (you can visit on the way to Ottawa!), the park offers several activities for all ages such as animation, picnic areas, and hiking trails. Discover the history of our nation through the colonization and first nations trail.
Canadian War Museum. From slews of incredible rotating exhibits, to Awesome Sundays (activities for the whole family on the last Sunday of every month), you'll learn, have fun and be amazed by everything this museum has to offer.
Saunders Farm. Not to be missed is North America’s largest collection of hedge mazes, right here at this family-friendly hotspot. If you're in Kanata checking out the Wave Pool. then also plan a stop at the Valleyview Little Animal Farm.
Funhaven. It really is so much fun! There are new bumper cars to check out, plus a play structure, a rock-climbing wall, arcade, mini bowling, and laser tag. There's also a great food area and the staff is super awesome. This is a must-check-out when in Ottawa.
