Melany Of MList: My wintertime beauty regimen

Skincare is difficult in a cold climate, and you have to be proactive about it. Neglect your skin, especially on your face, and you'll end up with a host of ailments that are harder to cure than they are to prevent. I've been lucky enough to have wonderful skin, but I also put a lot of time and energy into ensuring my skin stays hydrated and well taken care of. So I thought I'd share my wintertime beauty regimen with you.
Eat well. Diet has a major impact on your skin. Eat too many greasy or fattening foods and you'll notice unwanted or unexpected breakouts (even at our age!). So eat lots of colourful fruits and veggies - not only will your skin thank you, but your immune system and overall health will benefit too.
Hydrate. It's easy to remember to drink water in the summertime when it's hot and humid, but all too often, we forget to heed the same advice in the colder months. Keep that bottle of water on you at all times. Add some lemon, cucumber or fresh herbs for some refreshing flavours.
Moisturize every.single.day. Yes: EVERY SINGLE DAY. Don't miss even one day of moisturizing. The cold, dry air will suck all the moisture out of your skin, leaving it dry, flaky and itchy. Find a face cream that works well with your skin type and apply it regularly.
Keep applying that sunscreen. Sunscreen is just as important in the wintertime as it is in the warmer months. Wear it every.single.day.
Go for a facial. A great face treatment could really help to keep your skin on track (and give you a little R&R too). Visit our beauty vendors to find great locations all around the city where you can book a facial and save money.
Don't forget about your lips. Winter wreaks havoc on our lips in the winter months. Apply lipbalm liberally throughout the day to stave away cracked, dry puckers.
Melany xx
