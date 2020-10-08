Melany Of MList: How to wash your child's hands properly

Now, more than ever, it's so important that we keep washing our hands regularly and thoroughly. But do your little ones know how to really wash their hands? Here's how to wash your child's hands properly.
Make sure they wet their hands first. Rubbing soap all over dry hands will not be as effective.
Work up a good lather.
Spread the suds around both the palm side and tops of the hands. Then move between each finger, thumb and under the nails (by cupping some suds in your hands and moving the tips of your fingers around in them).
Do this for 20 full seconds. That would be the equivalent of singing two "Happy Birthdays."
Rinse hands, one at a time.
Dry hands.
If you're in a public washroom, use the paper towel you dried your hands with to turn off the faucet.
Stay well.
Melany xx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.