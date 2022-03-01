Melany Of MList: How to change up your look for spring

The change of seasons is renewing, and it feels like a great time to update or experiment with your wardrobe. But how should you do it? You don't want to invest too much time or money into buying looks you're not used to. You want to ease into new fashion trends. So here's how to change up your look for spring.
Have basic essentials. Make sure you have neutral pants, skirts and shorts that you can add to with colourful or patterned tops and fun accessories.
Go for a new hairstyle. Forget the usual "spring 'do" and go for something a bit more daring.
Look for new pieces that are multi-functional. You don't want to be pigeon-holed into a blouse that only goes with a particular pant. Begin playing around with your fashion choices by choosing pieces that go with a variety of looks.
Try a new lip or nail colour. Go out of your comfort zone and opt for something unusual.
Accessorize. Little extra touches can be a great way to get your toes wet with a new style. Try it out in jewellery, scarves, belts, handbags, and footwear before buying full-out outfits.
Don't forget about outerwear. Jackets, coats and galloshes play a big role in spring fashion trends. Don't neglect considering what patterns and new colours you can try out when choosing your outerwear items for the season.
Break the rules. Forget about "fashion rules" and just go with what feels new, exciting or fun.
Melany xx
