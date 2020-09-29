Melany Of MList: Bringing back crafting at home

If there's one thing that has come out of this pandemic, it's the return to crafting. So many people have learned new skills, like knitting, sewing, cooking and baking, and so much more. With the colder weather upon is, now is the perfect time to cocoon indoors and discover (or rediscover) some wonderful home crafts.
Knitting. Did you know there are knitting clubs, both virtually and in-person? Check out Knit City Montreal. Men, women and kids have made old-school knitting cool again. For a wide range of great knitting supplies, you can go to Espace Tricot in NDG, Odyssey Knits in the East End, or Sweet Paprika Designs (they even have their own dye studio!).
Arts and crafts. Host a virtual paint night with friends. Grab some supplies at a local craft store (such as Michael's deSerres or the local gem Craft de Ville). Find a great book that can guide you through new craft ideas (there's many from DK Books).
Cooking and baking. Our Urban Foodie section is chock-full of great recipes that can help you flex your culinary muscles. You may just be inspired to try preparing something new and out of your comfort zone (perhaps you could experiment with this classic sourdough bread recipe).
Canning and preserving. There's something very satisfying about doing a big batch of preserves and going through the canning process - in the end, you wind up with a great stockpile of whatever it is you're making. For beginners, start with something relatively easy like strawberry jam or apple pie filling. Those who are a bit more adventurous might take on bigger projects, such as salsas, chows, or jellies. Here are my best tips for canning and preserving.
Melany xx
