Melany Of MList: Birthday party help from local companies

Planning a birthday party for your child is no easy feat, but our MList Card vendors can help make the process easier, more fun, and less expensive. Check out these awesome companies and consider them for your next birthday party.
ECHOage.com is an online invitation platform that combines group gifts and charitable giving for kids birthday parties, offering a better way to celebrate. Use your MList Card and get $20 towards your ECHOage celebration with promo code $20GIFTML.
Contact Happy Imagination for personalized parties for any occasion. You choose the theme and they take care of the rest. You'll save $10 on your next party with your MList Card.
Add a touch of magic to your birthday party with Todsky's Magic Shop. You will receive one free magic gift of up to $10 value in-store upon presentation of the MList Card. No purchase necessary. You'll find magician's supplies, magic lessons, magic loot bags, and magic shows.
Consider our friends at Montreal Princess Party for your next 'do. They offer beautiful singing princesses for birthday parties and special events, and one-hour packages start at just $130 on the island of Montreal, and include a singalong, dance routine, sparkly makeovers, and other exciting activities. Use your MList Card to get $10 off.
Dinoversaire is giving MList Cardholders $10 off on all Dinoversaire bookings and a free hat for the birthday child. From live animals to crazy scientific experiments and magic potions, Dinoversaire has everything you need to make your event a success.
Giggles gives you 10% off on all regular priced merchandise (except helium-inflated balloons and cakes). It's your one-stop party shop!
Party Expert has everything you need for your next birthday party, and enjoy a 10% discount on your purchase or a 10% discount on your rental of an inflatable game in the kids birthday party category.
Melany xx
