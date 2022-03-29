Melany Of MList: Best wedding gifts for foodies

Wedding season is upon us and modern-day newlyweds are all about cooking and entertaining. If you have some impending nuptials to attend and don't know what to get the bride- and groom-to-be, here are the best wedding gift for foodies.
The Hamilton Beach Professional 2.2 HP 120V Juicer Mixer Grinder can do it all. It boasts a powerful commercial-grade 2.2 HP motor (1400 watts) that can easily handle every food, from turmeric to idli batter, along with 13 program settings and infinite speed control for chopping thick mixtures or silky batters. It's a kitchen must-have.
The new spring dish collection from Le Creuset will add a soft pop of colour to any spring tablescape. From pasta and cereal bowls to elegant glassware, newslyweds will love dining on this dinnerware and sharing it with friends and family too.
Villeroy & Boch's French Garden Modern Fruits Dinner Plates (they come in a set of four) are not only suitable for hot dishes, but can also be used for serving fruit or pastries. The whimsical fruit pattern embraces French joie de vivre, which is what every new couple wants in their own union.
The Nambe Harmony Cheese Board (sold through Marie Dumas) is a smart, practical piece, and will be a welcomed entertaining accessory in the new couple's collection. The board is made out of smooth Acacia wood and the accompanying knife is stainless steel.
- Jennifer Cox
